Diego Rotsztain Sells 5,382 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.0 %

SNEX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. 112,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

