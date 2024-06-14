Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

Digital Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

