Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 15,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 22,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

