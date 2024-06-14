Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 15,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 22,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.
Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.