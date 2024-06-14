Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $119.07

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.07, but opened at $114.72. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 532,726 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 7.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

