Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,307,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 21,703,736 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000.

