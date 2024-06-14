Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,307,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 21,703,736 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.99.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
