Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,801 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.50% of Discover Financial Services worth $141,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 803,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,359,000 after acquiring an additional 193,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 215,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,557. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.