Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $143.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.70.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.