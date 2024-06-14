Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DPZ traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.22. 146,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.87 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

