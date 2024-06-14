DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $14,686,759.90 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $113.77 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.34, a PEG ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

