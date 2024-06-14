Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DORM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,165. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.