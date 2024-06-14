Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Doximity stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 771,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $148,823,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $91,673,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

