DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 761,884 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

