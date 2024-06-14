Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.27. 7,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
