Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) SVP Sells $48,065.70 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.