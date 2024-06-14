DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 26,078 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $151,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Qiagen by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Qiagen by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Qiagen by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 302,387 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. 558,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.