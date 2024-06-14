DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $284.17 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 449.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.52% of Dell Technologies worth $284,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock worth $780,049,693. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.46. 9,380,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

