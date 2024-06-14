DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.66% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $185,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $326,093,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $252,028,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,999,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 648,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 1,400,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.