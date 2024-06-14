DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,895 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.50% of Zoetis worth $453,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $170.03. 1,394,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.55. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

