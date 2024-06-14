Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 312.6% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,276. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETJ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.