Elizabeth Crowley Sells 15,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $36.43 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.