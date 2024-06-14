Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 8th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 3.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $13,656,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

