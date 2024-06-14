Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMP.A. Desjardins cut their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$32.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.02. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

