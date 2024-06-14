Enegra (EGX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400,359.13 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.02 billion and approximately $400,359.13 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $200.34 or 0.00303715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.47933996 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $431,677.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

