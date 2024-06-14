Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) President Buys $14,300.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) President Douglas V. Reynolds acquired 2,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,463,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,814.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Services of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

