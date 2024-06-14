Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $109.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.12.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

