Ethena USDe One Day Trading Volume Hits $139.76 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $139.76 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,519,817,300 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,495,753,275.4770494. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00071846 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $102,222,304.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

