EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells $41,735.68 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $41,735.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,346,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $17,736.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,718.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

