Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.50

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 51.20 ($0.65). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 8,609 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,708.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.38.

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($36,291.86). 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.