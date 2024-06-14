Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.55. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,098 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVOK

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.