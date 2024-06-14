Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after buying an additional 3,187,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 126.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 315,875 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.