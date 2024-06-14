Expensify’s (EXFY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 431,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,450. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and have sold 825,283 shares worth $1,380,881. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

