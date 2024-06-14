Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGY traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

