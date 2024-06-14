Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.49% of Expro Group worth $149,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares in the company, valued at $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares in the company, valued at $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,722,240 shares of company stock worth $60,545,857 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 962,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

