FACT Capital LP Buys 17,511 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

FACT Capital LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 3.1% of FACT Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FACT Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of MasTec worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 69,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

MasTec stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 99,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

