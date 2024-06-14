Fei USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $54,058.71 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and $54,058.71 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,196.37 or 0.99993373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012641 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94352842 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $27,460.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

