Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 3,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

