Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.25% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

