FIL Ltd Buys 2,758,049 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FIL Ltd owned about 2.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $773,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,541. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

