FIL Ltd Has $551.51 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FIL Ltd grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of BCE worth $551,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BCE by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

