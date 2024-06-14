FIL Ltd Purchases 145,466 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $469,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

