FIL Ltd Sells 1,194,886 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,194,886 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.47% of Restaurant Brands International worth $602,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,369. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

