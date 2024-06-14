FIL Ltd Sells 5,700,740 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,788,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700,740 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $695,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,657. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

