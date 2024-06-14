First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.33

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.33 and traded as high as $35.10. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 29,292 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

