First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FFMH remained flat at $29.50 on Friday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

