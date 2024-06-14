First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of FTRI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 23,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

