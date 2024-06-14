First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 14,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.