First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 14,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.