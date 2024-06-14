Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,896,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,069 shares.The stock last traded at $113.57 and had previously closed at $113.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.30. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.