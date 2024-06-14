Franklin Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

