Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Holdings Raised by FACT Capital LP

FACT Capital LP increased its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares during the period. Freshworks accounts for 7.2% of FACT Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FACT Capital LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $81,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $217,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 509,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,313. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

