Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $539.23

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 539.23 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.26). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 554.50 ($7.06), with a volume of 740,177 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 800 ($10.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 615 ($7.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.11) to GBX 570 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,168.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.34.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.